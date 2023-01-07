Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 366,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 67,191 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

