Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.71.

NYSE:CACI opened at $314.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.75. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in CACI International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

