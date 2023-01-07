Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

GOOG opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.