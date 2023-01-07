Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the network technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $134.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.