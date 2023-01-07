Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Coca-Cola Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.9 %

KO opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

