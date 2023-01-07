Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EnWave Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EnWave in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE:ENW opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

