Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $162.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

