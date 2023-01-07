Comparing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.08 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -1.04 MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.65 $5.95 million $0.27 8.00

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% MIND C.T.I. 24.86% 25.39% 17.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 850.00%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

