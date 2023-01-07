Financial Comparison: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 5 6 0 2.55 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus target price of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.40 $78.00 million $0.69 28.71 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 52.44 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Volatility and Risk

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Moxian (BVI) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

