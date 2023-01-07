Financial Survey: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -215.16% 4.13% 2.99% Seer -646.27% -18.80% -17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $651.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.55%. Seer has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.77%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

64.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 4.27 $4.25 billion ($201.80) -2.07 Seer $6.62 million 43.53 -$71.17 million ($1.45) -3.17

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

