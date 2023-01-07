Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & NIO (NYSE:NIO) Financial Comparison

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -24.94% -32.66% -11.89% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NIO has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 3.05 -$625.45 million ($1.00) -10.37 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 12.42 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares NIO and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NIO and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 3 11 0 2.79 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 120.74%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats NIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

