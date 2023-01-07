OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Financial Contrast

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and U.S. Stem Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 15.70 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

OmniAb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Stem Cell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OmniAb and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

OmniAb currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 209.67%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50% U.S. Stem Cell -3,416.66% N/A -2,688.69%

Risk and Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniAb beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

