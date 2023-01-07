Contrasting DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.83%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Kuboo.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.17 -$29.74 million $0.04 136.28 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DHI Group and Kuboo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 1.43% 1.77% 0.86% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHI Group beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Kuboo

(Get Rating)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.