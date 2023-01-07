Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Financial Contrast

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.79%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than FAT Brands.

This table compares Sweetgreen and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 2.77 -$153.18 million -2.38 -3.57 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.76 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.24

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

