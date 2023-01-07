Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$67.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$78.85 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$536.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$488.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

