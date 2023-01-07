Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) PT at GBX 431.67

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 431.67 ($5.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 98.22 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.32). The firm has a market cap of £605.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.46.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

