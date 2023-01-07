Analysts Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT at $135.71

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($148.94) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

