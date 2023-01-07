Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $53.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.