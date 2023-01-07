Head to Head Review: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.11 billion 11.46 $571.25 million $3.29 44.86 Rayonier $1.11 billion 4.55 $152.55 million $0.56 61.54

Risk and Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus target price of $173.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 147.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 203.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 21.73% 3.03% 1.88% Rayonier 8.93% 4.20% 2.17%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Rayonier on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.