Reviewing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Bank of Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion N/A $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Bank of Communications $65.91 billion 0.66 $13.58 billion $4.32 3.37

Bank of Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pjsc Lukoil. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pjsc Lukoil and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 20.11% 9.64% 0.77%

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Pjsc Lukoil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services. The company also provides corporate banking products and services comprising structured deposits and corporate certificate of deposits; syndicated loans and corporation overdraft services; wealth management services; investment banking and offshore banking services; corporate cash management and industrial chain financing services; structured deposits and wealth management products; and precious metal leasing, and precious metal and commodity trading services. In addition, it offers international banking services, such as corporate forex wealth management, document settlement, remittance and bill, and trade finance services; and interbank financing services. Further, the company provides financial leasing, trust investment, fund management, life insurance, securities dealing and brokerage, general insurance and reinsurance, debt-to-equity swaps, and financial products issuing and financial consulting services. As of December 31, 2021, It operated 248 branches in Mainland China; and 23 overseas branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions with 69 overseas operating outlets. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

