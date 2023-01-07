Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.73%.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
