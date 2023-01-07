Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Price Performance

Modiv Announces Dividend

NYSE:MDV opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $84.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.73%.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

