Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $33.30

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:CC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

