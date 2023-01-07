Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $51.60

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,195 shares of company stock worth $88,487 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

