Brokerages Set Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Target Price at $54.33

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

UNBLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.77) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

