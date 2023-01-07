Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Target Price at $90.83

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

SSLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($122.34) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

