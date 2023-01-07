Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $34.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

