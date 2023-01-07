Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €24.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.