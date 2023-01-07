Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €24.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.