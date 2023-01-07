Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmpliTech Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AmpliTech Group ( OTCMKTS:AMPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.