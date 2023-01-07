HC Wainwright Comments on Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
