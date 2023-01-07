Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Edgewell Personal Care’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

