Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTI. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE FTI opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

