Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

Shares of MTB opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

