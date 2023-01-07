NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 725.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

