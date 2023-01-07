Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million.

Ichor Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

