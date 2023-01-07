National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

