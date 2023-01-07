Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.74 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.