Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.75 million.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.22.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$642.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.