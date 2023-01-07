Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.75 million.
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$642.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
