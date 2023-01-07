Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £140 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £140 ($168.67) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.42) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £140.18 ($168.90).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £119.95 ($144.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a 12-month high of £123.65 ($148.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is £103.14.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

