Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 213

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.60 ($2.67).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

