HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 770 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 770 ($9.28) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682 ($8.22).

HSBA opened at GBX 568.60 ($6.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.12. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 569.85 ($6.87). The company has a market capitalization of £113.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,184.58.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

