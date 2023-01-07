JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 213

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.13. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.66).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

