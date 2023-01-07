UBS Group Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($28.19) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.04) price objective on United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th.

United Internet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €20.55 ($21.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.97. United Internet has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($19.36) and a 12-month high of €36.15 ($38.46). The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

