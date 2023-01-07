Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.09) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.06) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

SZU opened at €17.36 ($18.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1 year high of €15.72 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.