TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 99 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 99 ($1.19) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.60).

TUI Stock Performance

TUI opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.35. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 101.45 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.58).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

