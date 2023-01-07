Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €183.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €183.00 ($194.68) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($189.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

ETR:WCH opened at €114.05 ($121.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €129.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.