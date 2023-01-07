Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.