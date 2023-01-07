Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

