Stephens Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Underweight

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Trading Up 2.6 %

AXP stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

