Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.7 %
Teladoc Health stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
