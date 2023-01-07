Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.