Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

